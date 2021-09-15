

sinisterity PRONUNCIATION: (sin-uh-STER-uh-tee)

MEANING: noun:

1. Left-handedness.

2. Skillfulness in the use of the left hand.

3. Awkwardness or clumsiness.

4. Evilness, unluckiness, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin sinister (left, left hand, unlucky). Earliest documented use: 1623. Some related words are ambisinistrous ambisinister (clumsy with both hands) and dexterous

USAGE: “I caught the errant missile left-hand, backhand without thinking or blinking.

‘Well held!’ exclaimed Percy, astounded at my feat of instinctive sinisterity.”

Ben Schott; Jeeves and the King of Clubs; Hutchinson; 2018.



“The sinisterity of Mitterand’s presidency was manifested in a ballooning of the French secret services and numerous wiretapping scandals.”

Jonathan Widell; Jacques Vergès, Devil’s Advocate; McGill University; 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We would often be ashamed of our finest actions if the world understood all the motives which produced them. -Francois, Duc de La Rochefoucauld, writer (15 Sep 1613-1680)





