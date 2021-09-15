  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Sep 15, 2021
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
felix culpa
glossolalia
sinisterity
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
with Anu Garg

sinisterity

PRONUNCIATION:
(sin-uh-STER-uh-tee)

MEANING:
noun:
1. Left-handedness.
2. Skillfulness in the use of the left hand.
3. Awkwardness or clumsiness.
4. Evilness, unluckiness, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin sinister (left, left hand, unlucky). Earliest documented use: 1623. Some related words are ambisinistrous/ambisinister (clumsy with both hands) and dexterous.

USAGE:
“I caught the errant missile left-hand, backhand without thinking or blinking.
‘Well held!’ exclaimed Percy, astounded at my feat of instinctive sinisterity.”
Ben Schott; Jeeves and the King of Clubs; Hutchinson; 2018.

“The sinisterity of Mitterand’s presidency was manifested in a ballooning of the French secret services and numerous wiretapping scandals.”
Jonathan Widell; Jacques Vergès, Devil’s Advocate; McGill University; 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We would often be ashamed of our finest actions if the world understood all the motives which produced them. -Francois, Duc de La Rochefoucauld, writer (15 Sep 1613-1680)

