Sep 15, 2021
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
glossolalia
sinisterity
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
sinisterity
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Left-handedness.
2. Skillfulness in the use of the left hand.
3. Awkwardness or clumsiness.
4. Evilness, unluckiness, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin sinister (left, left hand, unlucky). Earliest documented use: 1623. Some related words are ambisinistrous/ambisinister (clumsy with both hands) and dexterous.
USAGE:
“I caught the errant missile left-hand, backhand without thinking or blinking.
‘Well held!’ exclaimed Percy, astounded at my feat of instinctive sinisterity.”
Ben Schott; Jeeves and the King of Clubs; Hutchinson; 2018.
“The sinisterity of Mitterand’s presidency was manifested in a ballooning of the French secret services and numerous wiretapping scandals.”
Jonathan Widell; Jacques Vergès, Devil’s Advocate; McGill University; 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We would often be ashamed of our finest actions if the world understood all the motives which produced them. -Francois, Duc de La Rochefoucauld, writer (15 Sep 1613-1680)
