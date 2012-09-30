  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Sep 16, 2021
This week's theme
There's a word for it

sympatric
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

sympatric

PRONUNCIATION:
(sim-PAT-rik)

MEANING:
adjective: Occurring in the same geographical area.

ETYMOLOGY:
From sym-, a form of syn- (together) + patra (homeland), from pater (father). Earliest documented use: 1904. The opposite is allopatric.

USAGE:
“The Mojave yucca is often sympatric with the Joshua tree but has fibrous leaf edges.”
James Cornett; Desert Scape: Joshua Tree Not World’s Largest Yucca; The Desert Sun (Palm Springs, California); Sep 30, 2012.

See more usage examples of sympatric in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Soon silence will have passed into legend. Man has turned his back on silence. Day after day he invents machines and devices that increase noise and distract humanity from the essence of life, contemplation, meditation. Tooting, howling, screeching, booming, crashing, whistling, grinding, and trilling bolster his ego. -Jean Arp, artist and poet (16 Sep 1887-1948)

