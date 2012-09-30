|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 16, 2021This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
glossolalia
sinisterity
sympatric
“Is this allopatric or sympatric speciation?”
“No this is Patrick.”
Image: memegenerator
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
sympatric
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Occurring in the same geographical area.
ETYMOLOGY:
From sym-, a form of syn- (together) + patra (homeland), from pater (father). Earliest documented use: 1904. The opposite is allopatric.
USAGE:
“The Mojave yucca is often sympatric with the Joshua tree but has fibrous leaf edges.”
James Cornett; Desert Scape: Joshua Tree Not World’s Largest Yucca; The Desert Sun (Palm Springs, California); Sep 30, 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Soon silence will have passed into legend. Man has turned his back on silence. Day after day he invents machines and devices that increase noise and distract humanity from the essence of life, contemplation, meditation. Tooting, howling, screeching, booming, crashing, whistling, grinding, and trilling bolster his ego. -Jean Arp, artist and poet (16 Sep 1887-1948)
