felix culpa

glossolalia

sinisterity

sympatric



“Is this allopatric or sympatric speciation?”

“No this is Patrick.”

sympatric PRONUNCIATION: (sim-PAT-rik)

MEANING: adjective: Occurring in the same geographical area.

ETYMOLOGY: From sym-, a form of syn- (together) + patra (homeland), from pater (father). Earliest documented use: 1904. The opposite is allopatric.

USAGE:

James Cornett; Desert Scape: Joshua Tree Not World’s Largest Yucca; The Desert Sun (Palm Springs, California); Sep 30, 2012.



See more usage examples of “The Mojave yucca is often sympatric with the Joshua tree but has fibrous leaf edges.”James Cornett; Desert Scape: Joshua Tree Not World’s Largest Yucca;(Palm Springs, California); Sep 30, 2012.See more usage examples of sympatric in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Soon silence will have passed into legend. Man has turned his back on silence. Day after day he invents machines and devices that increase noise and distract humanity from the essence of life, contemplation, meditation. Tooting, howling, screeching, booming, crashing, whistling, grinding, and trilling bolster his ego. -Jean Arp, artist and poet (16 Sep 1887-1948)





