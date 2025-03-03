

Mar 3, 2025 This week’s theme

Words having nautical origins



This week’s words

trimmer



A sail trimmer at work (video, 1 min.)

Previous week’s theme

Our own Wordle-style game Words having nautical origins A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Long before cars, buses, and airplanes, there were boats. Evidence of sea voyages dates back 50,000 years, such as the early migrations to Australia that required crossing open water. This reliance on boats makes sense when you consider that two-thirds of the the planet’s surface is water.



Seafaring hasn’t just shaped human history, it’s also left a lasting wake in our language. Countless everyday phrases have nautical origins, even if we rarely notice their roots on dry land. From learning the ropes (learning to do a job) to going overboard (taking things too far), the language is buoyed by maritime influence.



This week we’ll dive deep into words of nautical origins. trimmer PRONUNCIATION: (TRIM-uhr)

MEANING: noun:

1. One who adjusts beliefs, opinions, and actions to suit personal interest.

2. A person or a tool that clips, shortens, neatens, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From trim, of uncertain origin. Perhaps from Old English trymman/trymian (to arrange, strengthen, etc.). Earliest documented use: 1513.

NOTES:



Interestingly, trimmer also had another nautical meaning: a worker who arranged coal or cargo to keep the ship balanced.



The term gained political prominence when it was applied to George Savile, Lord Halifax. Reclaiming the label, he published The Character of a Trimmer (1688) under a pseudonym, defining a trimmer not as an opportunist but as someone who ensures stability: “One who keeps even the ship of state.” In sailing, to trim the sails is to adjust them for maximum advantage based on the wind’s direction. A sailing ship’s trimmer monitors the wind and fine-tunes the sails accordingly -- kind of like a political weather vane , but with actual responsibility. It’s easy to see how the term evolved to describe someone who shifts positions out of self-interest, keeping an ear to the wind and a foot in both camps.Interestingly, trimmer also had another nautical meaning: a worker who arranged coal or cargo to keep the ship balanced.The term gained political prominence when it was applied to George Savile, Lord Halifax. Reclaiming the label, he published(1688) under a pseudonym, defining a trimmer not as an opportunist but as someone who ensures stability: “One who keeps even the ship of state.”

USAGE:

Frank McLynn; The Road Not Taken; Bodley Head; 2012.



“Stanley Kunitz: ‘Most of all, I love being alive. I love the natural world -- and caring and creative people -- and the seekers of justice and truth. Whom do I disdain? Bigots, reactionaries, self-righteous people, zealots, trimmers, bullies, and manipulators.”

Bill Moyers; Fooling With Words; William Morrow; 1999.



See more usage examples of “Overton particularly disliked him as a political trimmer, prepared to cut his conscience to the prevailing fashion.”Frank McLynn;; Bodley Head; 2012.“Stanley Kunitz: ‘Most of all, I love being alive. I love the natural world -- and caring and creative people -- and the seekers of justice and truth. Whom do I disdain? Bigots, reactionaries, self-righteous people, zealots, trimmers, bullies, and manipulators.”Bill Moyers;; William Morrow; 1999.See more usage examples of trimmer in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If there be such a thing as truth, it must infallibly be struck out by the collision of mind with mind. -William Godwin, philosopher and novelist (3 Mar 1756-1836)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate