

Mar 7, 2025 This week’s theme

Words having nautical origins



This week’s words

trimmer

bilge

nauseate

keel

by and large



Image: Pixabay Words having nautical origins A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



by and large PRONUNCIATION: (by uhn LARJ)

MEANING: adverb: In general; on the whole.

ETYMOLOGY: From the world of sailing, describing a ship that could sail well in almost all wind conditions. Earliest documented use: 1669.

NOTES:

By the wind: Sailing into the wind (a tricky maneuver). Think of this as the ship handling the headwinds of life.

Large: Sailing with the wind at its back (much easier!). This is the smooth sailing part. Large here means unrestricted, as in

So, a ship that was good by and large could handle pretty much any wind condition. It was the all-terrain vehicle of the 17th-century seas! This phrase has its roots... or should we say, its anchor... in the world of sailing. It originally described a ship that was highly maneuverable. To simplify things a bit, such a ship that could sail well both:the wind: Sailing into the wind (a tricky maneuver). Think of this as the ship handling the headwinds of life.: Sailing with the wind at its back (much easier!). This is the smooth sailing part. Large here means unrestricted, as in at large So, a ship that was good by and large could handle pretty much any wind condition. It was the all-terrain vehicle of the 17th-century seas!

USAGE:

Kerrie O’Brien; The Great Gadsby Takes on the World, Again; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Aug 27, 2022.



See more usage examples of “‘Where my life is at the moment, it’s very difficult to do comedy about -- because by and large I’m happy. And nobody really wants to hear about that,’ [Hannah Gadsby] says with a laugh. ‘People love misery.’”Kerrie O’Brien; The Great Gadsby Takes on the World, Again;(Australia); Aug 27, 2022.See more usage examples of by and large in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If we had paid no more attention to our plants than we have to our children, we would now be living in a jungle of weeds. -Luther Burbank, horticulturist (7 Mar 1849-1926)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate