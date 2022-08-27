|
by and large
adverb: In general; on the whole.
From the world of sailing, describing a ship that could sail well in almost all wind conditions. Earliest documented use: 1669.
This phrase has its roots... or should we say, its anchor... in the world of sailing. It originally described a ship that was highly maneuverable. To simplify things a bit, such a ship that could sail well both:
By the wind: Sailing into the wind (a tricky maneuver). Think of this as the ship handling the headwinds of life.
Large: Sailing with the wind at its back (much easier!). This is the smooth sailing part. Large here means unrestricted, as in at large.
So, a ship that was good by and large could handle pretty much any wind condition. It was the all-terrain vehicle of the 17th-century seas!
“‘Where my life is at the moment, it’s very difficult to do comedy about -- because by and large I’m happy. And nobody really wants to hear about that,’ [Hannah Gadsby] says with a laugh. ‘People love misery.’”
Kerrie O’Brien; The Great Gadsby Takes on the World, Again; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Aug 27, 2022.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If we had paid no more attention to our plants than we have to our children, we would now be living in a jungle of weeds. -Luther Burbank, horticulturist (7 Mar 1849-1926)
