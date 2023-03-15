|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 6, 2025This week’s theme
Words having nautical origins
This week’s words
bilge
nauseate
keel
Image: Illustrated Marine Encyclopedia, 1890
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
keel
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old Norse kjölr. Earliest documented use 1532. See also keelhaul.
NOTES:
The keel is the bottom-most (bottomest!) part of a boat or ship. So, if it’s up, well, things are not looking good. This led to the idiom “to keel over” (often dramatically, like a sailor who’s had one too many). But if things are on “an even keel”, congratulations! You’re sailing smoothly.
USAGE:
“A grain of the opioid fell to the floor. He concentrated on trying to pick it up, then lost track, as his body went limp. His shoulders slumped and he slowly keeled forward.”
Rachel Uranga; Plenty of Empty Seats on the Train; Los Angeles Times; Mar 15, 2023.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thee to the depth and breadth and height my soul can reach. -Elizabeth Barrett Browning, poet (6 Mar 1806-1861)
