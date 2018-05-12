

bilge PRONUNCIATION: (bilj)

MEANING: noun: 1. The bottom (inner or outer) part of a ship or a boat. 2. Water, oil, and waste that collect in the lowest part of a ship or a boat. 3. Nonsense; rubbish. 4. The bulging part of a barrel or a cask. verb: 1. To bulge or swell. tr., intr. 2. To break a hole. 3. To spring a leak.

ETYMOLOGY: Probably a variant of bulge, from Old French boulge, from Latin bulga (bag). Earliest documented use: 1522.

NOTES: A ship’s bilge is where water, oil, and assorted gunk settle, a sort of maritime garbage disposal, but without the convenience of a “clean” button. The stench was so legendary that sailors naturally extended bilge to mean absolute nonsense.

USAGE:

The Centre Mostly Holds; The Economist (London, UK); May 12, 2018.



“The boat crashed down on the rail instantly, bilged itself out of further action; and in so doing killed and injured several of the seamen engaged in hoisting it out.”

Frank H. Shaw; A Proud and Noble Tragedy: The Sinking of the Birkenhead; Sea Classics (Canoga Park, California); Oct 2001.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When I listen to love, I am listening to my true nature. When I express love, I am expressing my true nature. All of us love. All of us do it more and more perfectly. The past has brought us both ashes and diamonds. In the present we find the flowers of what we've planted and the seeds of what we are becoming. I plant the seeds of love in my heart. I plant the seeds of love in the hearts of others. -Julia Cameron, artist, author, teacher, filmmaker, composer, and journalist (b. 4 Mar 1948)





