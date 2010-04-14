  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Mar 5, 2025
This week’s theme
Words having nautical origins

This week’s words
trimmer
bilge
nauseate
Miracle of Marco Spagnolo (detail)
Art: Giorgio Bonola (1657-1700)
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

nauseate

PRONUNCIATION:
(NAW-zee/zhee/see/shee-ayt)

MEANING:
verb tr., intr.
1. To experience or induce nausea (stomach distress with an urge to vomit).
2. To feel or evoke disgust.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin nauseare (to be seasick), from Greek nausea, from naus (ship). Earliest documented use: 1625.

USAGE:
“It nauseates me to think of how much of our lives are spent in front of screens.”
Francine Kopun; How I Spent Two Days Without TV; Toronto Star (Canada); Apr 14, 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The object of government in peace and in war is not the glory of rulers or of races, but the happiness of the common man. -William Beveridge, economist and reformer (5 Mar 1879-1963)

