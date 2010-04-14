

nauseate PRONUNCIATION: (NAW-zee/zhee/see/shee-ayt)

MEANING: verb tr., intr.

1. To experience or induce nausea (stomach distress with an urge to vomit).

2. To feel or evoke disgust.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin nauseare (to be seasick), from Greek nausea, from naus (ship). Earliest documented use: 1625.

USAGE:

Francine Kopun; How I Spent Two Days Without TV; Toronto Star (Canada); Apr 14, 2010.



"It nauseates me to think of how much of our lives are spent in front of screens."
Francine Kopun; How I Spent Two Days Without TV; Toronto Star (Canada); Apr 14, 2010.

