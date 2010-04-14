|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 5, 2025This week’s theme
Words having nautical origins
This week’s words
bilge
nauseate
Miracle of Marco Spagnolo (detail)
Art: Giorgio Bonola (1657-1700)
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
nauseate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr., intr.
1. To experience or induce nausea (stomach distress with an urge to vomit).
2. To feel or evoke disgust.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin nauseare (to be seasick), from Greek nausea, from naus (ship). Earliest documented use: 1625.
USAGE:
“It nauseates me to think of how much of our lives are spent in front of screens.”
Francine Kopun; How I Spent Two Days Without TV; Toronto Star (Canada); Apr 14, 2010.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The object of government in peace and in war is not the glory of rulers or of races, but the happiness of the common man. -William Beveridge, economist and reformer (5 Mar 1879-1963)
