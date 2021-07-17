|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Nov 11, 2022This week’s theme
Postpositives
This week’s words
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
at large
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin ad largum (at liberty). Earliest documented use: 1391.
USAGE:
“He signed on for a five-year stint in ... the enviable position of Editor-at-Large which allowed him to pursue anything he fancied.”
John Patrick Kavanagh; Weekend at Prism; Riverdale; 2016.
“Most of those believed to be responsible are still at large.”
An Anti-Corruption Party Triumphs; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 17, 2021.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet. -Vietnamese proverb
