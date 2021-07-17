

Nov 11, 2022 This week’s theme

Postpositives



This week’s words

incarnate

unplugged

a gogo

presumptive

at large

Postpositives A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



at large PRONUNCIATION: (at larj)

MEANING: adjective: 1. Having a wide scope. 2. As a whole. 3. Not captured. adverb: In a general manner.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin ad largum (at liberty). Earliest documented use: 1391.

USAGE:

John Patrick Kavanagh; Weekend at Prism; Riverdale; 2016.



“Most of those believed to be responsible are still at large.”

An Anti-Corruption Party Triumphs; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 17, 2021.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet. -Vietnamese proverb





