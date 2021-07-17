  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Nov 11, 2022
This week’s theme
Postpositives

This week’s words
incarnate
unplugged
a gogo
presumptive
at large
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

at large

PRONUNCIATION:
(at larj)

MEANING:
adjective:1. Having a wide scope.
 2. As a whole.
 3. Not captured.
adverb:In a general manner.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin ad largum (at liberty). Earliest documented use: 1391.

USAGE:
“He signed on for a five-year stint in ... the enviable position of Editor-at-Large which allowed him to pursue anything he fancied.”
John Patrick Kavanagh; Weekend at Prism; Riverdale; 2016.

“Most of those believed to be responsible are still at large.”
An Anti-Corruption Party Triumphs; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 17, 2021.

See more usage examples of at large in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet. -Vietnamese proverb

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith