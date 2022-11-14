

Via dei Malcontenti, Florence, Italy Photo: Aldo Cavini Benedetti

Do you see in black and white, good or bad, cool or uncool? Describe others as saintly or evil? Humans actually come in many shades in between. This week we’ll introduce you to five colorful words to describe them. malcontent PRONUNCIATION: (MAL-kuhn-tent, mal-kuhn-TENT)

MEANING: noun: One who is chronically dissatisfied.

adjective: Chronically dissatisfied, complaining, rebellious, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin mal- (badly) + contentus (satisfied), from continere (to contain), from con- (with) + tenere (to hold). Earliest documented use: 1574.

USAGE:

Mallory James; Nowhere Man; iUniverse; 2018.



"I had met for hours alone with the malcontents and tried to both listen to their ideas and to explain the other side of the issues to them. It had not worked."
Mallory James; Nowhere Man; iUniverse; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Everyone discusses my art and pretends to understand, as if it were necessary to understand, when it is simply necessary to love. -Claude Monet, painter (14 Nov 1840-1926)





