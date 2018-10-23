

temporizer PRONUNCIATION: (TEM-puh-ry-zuhr)

MEANING: noun: One who delays, waiting for a favorable time, or to avoid making a decision.

ETYMOLOGY: From French temporiser (to bide one’s time), from Latin temporizare (to pass the time), from tempus (time). Earliest documented use: 1555.

USAGE:

Tory Must Seize the Moment; Toronto Star (Canada); Oct 23, 2018.



See more usage examples of “He isn’t the overly cautious temporizer that his critics claim, but someone willing to take risks in the name of a good cause.”Tory Must Seize the Moment;(Canada); Oct 23, 2018.See more usage examples of temporizer in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If you hire only those people you understand, the company will never get people better than you are. Always remember that you often find outstanding people among those you don't particularly like. -Soichiro Honda, industrialist (17 Nov 1906-1991)





