Words for people
fanboy
thaumaturge
thaumaturge
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A miracle worker.
2. A magician.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek thaumat- (wonder, miracle) + -urgy (work). Earliest documented use: 1715.
USAGE:
“Gottlieb brought me health like a thaumaturge. He came a first time to examine the situation, then several more times, equipped with vials and syringes, and a last time, when he said, ‘Rise and walk.’ The pain had disappeared.”
Primo Levi; The Complete Works of Primo Levi; Liveright; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The world is like a Mask dancing. If you want to see it well, you do not stand in one place. -Chinua Achebe, writer and professor (16 Nov 1930-2013)
