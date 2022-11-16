  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Nov 16, 2022
This week’s theme
Words for people

This week’s words
malcontent
fanboy
thaumaturge
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

thaumaturge

PRONUNCIATION:
(THO-muh-tuhrj)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A miracle worker.
2. A magician.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek thaumat- (wonder, miracle) + -urgy (work). Earliest documented use: 1715.

USAGE:
“Gottlieb brought me health like a thaumaturge. He came a first time to examine the situation, then several more times, equipped with vials and syringes, and a last time, when he said, ‘Rise and walk.’ The pain had disappeared.”
Primo Levi; The Complete Works of Primo Levi; Liveright; 2015.

See more usage examples of thaumaturge in Vocabulary.com's dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The world is like a Mask dancing. If you want to see it well, you do not stand in one place. -Chinua Achebe, writer and professor (16 Nov 1930-2013)

