Nov 15, 2022This week’s theme
Words for people
This week’s words
fanboy
A fanboy with a Madonna tattoo
Photo: istolethetv
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
fanboy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A boy or man who is an extremely enthusiastic follower of someone or something.
verb intr.: To behave in an obsessive way about someone or something.
ETYMOLOGY:
From fan, short for fanatic, from Latin fanum (temple) + boy. Earliest documented use: 1919.
NOTES:
If you feel a fanboy is like a religious fanatic, you wouldn’t be far off, etymologically speaking. The word fan is an abbreviation of fanatic which originally described a religious maniac as if possessed by a deity, from Latin fanum (temple). Today’s fanboys, whether devoted to a sports team, comics superheros, science fiction, and even politics, often show religious fervor.
USAGE:
“Ayn Rand fanboys are not exactly famous for their doctrinal consistency, and [Joshua] Schulte’s concerns about ‘Big Brother’ don’t appear to have occasioned much soul-searching in the years he spent building surveillance weapons for a spy agency.”
Patrick Radden Keefe; The Surreal Case of a CIA Hacker’s Revenge; The New Yorker; Jun 6, 2022.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Poetry is the art of creating imaginary gardens with real toads. -Marianne Moore, poet (15 Nov 1887-1972)
