fanboy



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



fanboy PRONUNCIATION: (FAN-boi)

MEANING: noun: A boy or man who is an extremely enthusiastic follower of someone or something.

verb intr.: To behave in an obsessive way about someone or something.

ETYMOLOGY: From fan, short for fanatic, from Latin fanum (temple) + boy. Earliest documented use: 1919.

NOTES: If you feel a fanboy is like a religious fanatic, you wouldn’t be far off, etymologically speaking. The word fan is an abbreviation of fanatic which originally described a religious maniac as if possessed by a deity, from Latin fanum (temple). Today’s fanboys, whether devoted to a sports team, comics superheros, science fiction, and even politics, often show religious fervor.

USAGE: “Ayn Rand fanboys are not exactly famous for their doctrinal consistency, and [Joshua] Schulte’s concerns about ‘Big Brother’ don’t appear to have occasioned much soul-searching in the years he spent building surveillance weapons for a spy agency.”

Patrick Radden Keefe; The Surreal Case of a CIA Hacker’s Revenge; The New Yorker; Jun 6, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Poetry is the art of creating imaginary gardens with real toads. -Marianne Moore, poet (15 Nov 1887-1972)





