Nov 18, 2022This week’s theme
Words for people
This week’s words
malcontent
fanboy
thaumaturge
temporizer
casuist
casuist
casuist
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One who employs deceptive or excessively subtle reasoning, especially on moral issues.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French casuiste, from Spanish casuista, from Latin casus (case, fall, chance). Earliest documented use: 1616. Also see sophist.
USAGE:
“A Franciscan casuist says there is no theological impediment against an automated bell.”
For Whom the Bell No Longer Tolls: Jerusalem; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 5, 2013.
See more usage examples of casuist in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Wanting to meet an author because you like his work is like wanting to meet a duck because you like paté. -Margaret Atwood, novelist and poet (b. 18 Nov 1939)
