Nov 18, 2022
This week’s theme
Words for people

This week’s words
malcontent
fanboy
thaumaturge
temporizer
casuist

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

casuist

PRONUNCIATION:
(KAZH-oo-ist)

MEANING:
noun: One who employs deceptive or excessively subtle reasoning, especially on moral issues.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French casuiste, from Spanish casuista, from Latin casus (case, fall, chance). Earliest documented use: 1616. Also see sophist.

USAGE:
“A Franciscan casuist says there is no theological impediment against an automated bell.”
For Whom the Bell No Longer Tolls: Jerusalem; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 5, 2013.

See more usage examples of casuist in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Wanting to meet an author because you like his work is like wanting to meet a duck because you like paté. -Margaret Atwood, novelist and poet (b. 18 Nov 1939)

