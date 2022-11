Nov 18, 2022 This week’s theme

Words for people



This week’s words

malcontent

fanboy

thaumaturge

temporizer

casuist



On your calendar

Get A.Word.A.Day on your calendar

Words for people A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



casuist PRONUNCIATION: (KAZH-oo-ist)

MEANING: noun: One who employs deceptive or excessively subtle reasoning, especially on moral issues.

ETYMOLOGY: From French casuiste, from Spanish casuista, from Latin casus (case, fall, chance). Earliest documented use: 1616. Also see sophist

USAGE:

For Whom the Bell No Longer Tolls: Jerusalem; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 5, 2013.



See more usage examples of “A Franciscan casuist says there is no theological impediment against an automated bell.”For Whom the Bell No Longer Tolls: Jerusalem;(London, UK); Jan 5, 2013.See more usage examples of casuist in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Wanting to meet an author because you like his work is like wanting to meet a duck because you like paté. -Margaret Atwood, novelist and poet (b. 18 Nov 1939)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate