unplugged



Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you. -Anne Lamott



unplugged PRONUNCIATION: (un-PLUHGD)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Authentic; unadorned.

2. Refraining from the constant use of electronic communication and entertainment devices.

3. Relating to music performed with acoustic rather than electric instruments.

4. Not connected to an electrical outlet.

5. Without a plug or stopper (of a container of liquid).

6. Low-key; intimate.

ETYMOLOGY: From un- (not) + plug, from Dutch plug. Earliest documented use: 1823.

USAGE: “Groeschel’s religious order is orthodoxy unplugged. He and his young friars wear long beards and gray medieval habits, girded by a rope tied into three knots -- reminders of their vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience (‘No bling-bling, no sweet thing, Christ is King,’ in the community vernacular).”

Peter J. Boyer; A Hard Faith; The New Yorker; May 16, 2005.



“Will knew all about Vista Del Mar being unplugged. It was fine with him as he was into the place being authentic. ‘And it will be a lot safer. I’ve seen guests walk right off the paved path without realizing it. They have their noses stuck in their screens.’”

Betty Hechtman; Silence of the Lamb’s Wool; Penguin; 2014.



“[Wayne] Shorter must have felt that something was amiss as well. By 1997, he returned to making acoustic recordings. The final performances on ‘Footprints’ are blissfully unplugged.”

Steve Futterman; Wayne’s World; The New Yorker; Dec 20, 2004.



“The stepson turned the TV back on and the stepfather unplugged it, which happened several times. Tempers flared and Kevin shoved his stepfather, who hit his head against a concrete wall and died on the spot.”

CE Noticias Financieras English; Aug 7, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Your voice dries up if you don't use it. -Patti Page, singer (8 Nov 1927-2013)





