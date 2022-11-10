  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Nov 10, 2022
This week’s theme
Postpositives

This week’s words
incarnate
unplugged
a gogo
presumptive
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

presumptive

PRONUNCIATION:
(pre-ZUHMP-tiv)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Assumed; expected; inferred.
2. Giving a reasonable basis for belief.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin praesumere (to assume), from prae- (pre-) + sumere (to take). Earliest documented use: 1443.

USAGE:
“This Saturday night in their living room they are playing Twenty Questions with their four best friends [including] the boozing and brawling Fred and his fourth wife presumptive, the ignorant but jolly Carol.”
John Simon; John Simon on Theater; Applause Theatre & Cinema Books; 2005.

See more usage examples of presumptive in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Use the talents you possess, for the woods would be a very silent place if no birds sang except the best. -Henry van Dyke, poet (10 Nov 1852-1933)

