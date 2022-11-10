

Nov 10, 2022 This week’s theme

Postpositives



This week’s words

incarnate

unplugged

a gogo

presumptive



presumptive PRONUNCIATION: (pre-ZUHMP-tiv)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Assumed; expected; inferred.

2. Giving a reasonable basis for belief.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin praesumere (to assume), from prae- (pre-) + sumere (to take). Earliest documented use: 1443.

USAGE:

This Saturday night in their living room they are playing Twenty Questions with their four best friends [including] the boozing and brawling Fred and his fourth wife presumptive, the ignorant but jolly Carol."
John Simon; John Simon on Theater; Applause Theatre & Cinema Books; 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Use the talents you possess, for the woods would be a very silent place if no birds sang except the best. -Henry van Dyke, poet (10 Nov 1852-1933)





