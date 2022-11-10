|
presumptive
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Assumed; expected; inferred.
2. Giving a reasonable basis for belief.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin praesumere (to assume), from prae- (pre-) + sumere (to take). Earliest documented use: 1443.
USAGE:
“This Saturday night in their living room they are playing Twenty Questions with their four best friends [including] the boozing and brawling Fred and his fourth wife presumptive, the ignorant but jolly Carol.”
John Simon; John Simon on Theater; Applause Theatre & Cinema Books; 2005.
See more usage examples of presumptive in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Use the talents you possess, for the woods would be a very silent place if no birds sang except the best. -Henry van Dyke, poet (10 Nov 1852-1933)
