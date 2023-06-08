  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jun 8, 2023
This week’s theme
Weather & climate

This week’s words
barometer
favonian
autumnal
weather vane
weather vane
Photo: Pxfuel
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

weather vane

PRONUNCIATION:
(WETH-uhr vayn)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A device having a pointer rotating on a vertical spindle, used to indicate the direction of the wind.
2. Someone or something constantly changing.

ETYMOLOGY:
From weather, from Old English weder + vane, from Old English fana (flag). Earliest documented use: 1721. Since a weather vane traditionally featured a rooster on top, it’s also known as a weathercock.

USAGE:
“‘You haven’t changed your mind since yesterday?’ Pierre asked ...
‘Certainly not, I’m not a weather vane,’ Xavière said stiffly.”
Simone de Beauvoir; She Came to Stay; World Publishing Company; 1954.

See more usage examples of weather vane in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
An idea is salvation by imagination. -Frank Lloyd Wright, architect (8 Jun 1867-1959)

