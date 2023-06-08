

Jun 8, 2023 This week’s theme

Weather & climate



This week’s words

barometer

favonian

autumnal

weather vane



Photo: Pxfuel Weather & climate A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



weather vane PRONUNCIATION: (WETH-uhr vayn)

MEANING: noun:

1. A device having a pointer rotating on a vertical spindle, used to indicate the direction of the wind.

2. Someone or something constantly changing.

ETYMOLOGY: From weather, from Old English weder + vane, from Old English fana (flag). Earliest documented use: 1721. Since a weather vane traditionally featured a rooster on top, it’s also known as a weathercock

USAGE:

‘Certainly not, I’m not a weather vane,’ Xavière said stiffly.”

Simone de Beauvoir; She Came to Stay; World Publishing Company; 1954.



See more usage examples of “‘You haven’t changed your mind since yesterday?’ Pierre asked ...‘Certainly not, I’m not a weather vane,’ Xavière said stiffly.”Simone de Beauvoir;; World Publishing Company; 1954.See more usage examples of weather vane in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: An idea is salvation by imagination. -Frank Lloyd Wright, architect (8 Jun 1867-1959)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate