

Jun 9, 2023 This week’s theme

Weather & climate



This week’s words

barometer

favonian

autumnal

weather vane

hibernal



Hibernal by Kurt Haberl Cover: Amazon/CreateSpace Weather & climate A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



hibernal PRONUNCIATION: (hy-BUHR-nuhl)

MEANING: adjective: Of or relating to winter.

ETYMOLOGY: hiemal, From Latin hibernus (wintry), from Latin hiems (winter). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ghei- (winter), which is the ancestor of words such as hibernate, hibernaculum chimera , and the Himalayas, from Sanskrit him (snow) + alaya (abode). Earliest documented use: before 1626.

USAGE:

And the chill begins to overwhelm.”

Stewart Stafford; Hibernal Realm; 2021.



See more usage examples of “Stay too long in the hibernal realm,And the chill begins to overwhelm.”Stewart Stafford; Hibernal Realm; 2021.See more usage examples of hibernal in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Ethics, decency, and morality are the real soldiers. -Kiran Bedi, police officer and social activist (b. 9 Jun 1949)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate