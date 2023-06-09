|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 9, 2023This week’s theme
Weather & climate
This week’s words
barometer
favonian
autumnal
weather vane
hibernal
Hibernal by Kurt Haberl
Cover: Amazon/CreateSpace
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
hibernal
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Of or relating to winter.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin hibernus (wintry), from Latin hiems (winter). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ghei- (winter), which is the ancestor of words such as hibernate, hibernaculum, hiemal, chimera, and the Himalayas, from Sanskrit him (snow) + alaya (abode). Earliest documented use: before 1626.
USAGE:
“Stay too long in the hibernal realm,
And the chill begins to overwhelm.”
Stewart Stafford; Hibernal Realm; 2021.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Ethics, decency, and morality are the real soldiers. -Kiran Bedi, police officer and social activist (b. 9 Jun 1949)
