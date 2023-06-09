  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jun 9, 2023
This week’s theme
Weather & climate

This week’s words
barometer
favonian
autumnal
weather vane
hibernal

Hibernal by Kurt Haberl
with Anu Garg

hibernal

PRONUNCIATION:
(hy-BUHR-nuhl)

MEANING:
adjective: Of or relating to winter.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin hibernus (wintry), from Latin hiems (winter). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ghei- (winter), which is the ancestor of words such as hibernate, hibernaculum, hiemal, chimera, and the Himalayas, from Sanskrit him (snow) + alaya (abode). Earliest documented use: before 1626.

USAGE:
“Stay too long in the hibernal realm,
And the chill begins to overwhelm.”
Stewart Stafford; Hibernal Realm; 2021.

See more usage examples of hibernal in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Ethics, decency, and morality are the real soldiers. -Kiran Bedi, police officer and social activist (b. 9 Jun 1949)

