favonian



The Triumph of Zephyr and Flora, detail (1734-35) Art: Giovanni Tiepolo



favonian PRONUNCIATION: (fuh-VOH-nee-uhn)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Relating to the west wind.

2. Mild; gentle; benign.

ETYMOLOGY: After Favonius (literally, favorable), the god of the west wind in Roman mythology. His Greek equivalent is Zephyr . Earliest documented use: 1656.

USAGE: “A face, a favonian little face hovers in his memory, slipping in and out of focus.”

Natalee Caple; Mackerel Sky; St. Martin’s Press; 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There are two kinds of fools: One says, "This is old, therefore it is good"; the other says, "This is new, therefore it is better." -William R. Inge, clergyman, scholar, and author (6 Jun 1860-1954)





