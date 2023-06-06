  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jun 6, 2023
This week’s theme
Weather & climate

This week’s words
barometer
favonian
The Triumph of Zephyr and Flora, detail (1734-35)
Art: Giovanni Tiepolo
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

favonian

PRONUNCIATION:
(fuh-VOH-nee-uhn)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Relating to the west wind.
2. Mild; gentle; benign.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Favonius (literally, favorable), the god of the west wind in Roman mythology. His Greek equivalent is Zephyr. Earliest documented use: 1656.

USAGE:
“A face, a favonian little face hovers in his memory, slipping in and out of focus.”
Natalee Caple; Mackerel Sky; St. Martin’s Press; 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There are two kinds of fools: One says, "This is old, therefore it is good"; the other says, "This is new, therefore it is better." -William R. Inge, clergyman, scholar, and author (6 Jun 1860-1954)

