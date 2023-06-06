|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 6, 2023
This week's theme
Weather & climate
This week’s words
favonian
The Triumph of Zephyr and Flora, detail (1734-35)
Art: Giovanni Tiepolo
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg
favonian
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Relating to the west wind.
2. Mild; gentle; benign.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Favonius (literally, favorable), the god of the west wind in Roman mythology. His Greek equivalent is Zephyr. Earliest documented use: 1656.
USAGE:
“A face, a favonian little face hovers in his memory, slipping in and out of focus.”
Natalee Caple; Mackerel Sky; St. Martin’s Press; 2004.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There are two kinds of fools: One says, "This is old, therefore it is good"; the other says, "This is new, therefore it is better." -William R. Inge, clergyman, scholar, and author (6 Jun 1860-1954)
