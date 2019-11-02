

Nov 27, 2026 This week’s theme

Words derived from ships’ names



This week’s words

argonaut

cacafuego

Mayflower

Mary Celeste

Titanic clause



Art: W. Pearson, 1912

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Titanic clause PRONUNCIATION: (ty-TAN-ik klawz)

MEANING: noun: A provision in a will specifying how an estate is to be distributed if the intended beneficiaries die before they can inherit, especially in a common disaster.

ETYMOLOGY: Titanic, the ocean liner that sank in the North Atlantic on Apr 15, 1912. Earliest documented use: 1915. After RMS, the ocean liner that sank in the North Atlantic on Apr 15, 1912. Earliest documented use: 1915.

NOTES: The Titanic disaster killed married couples and entire families, raising difficult questions about inheritance. What happens when people who leave their property to one another die together? The term Titanic clause is used for provisions addressing such situations, including arrangements for a final beneficiary if none of the others survives.

USAGE: “Since both wills contain the Titanic clause, the executors can distribute the estates efficiently.”

Rajan Basi; The Titanic Clause; Infinity Law; Nov 2, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A body of clay, a mind full of play, a moment's life -- that's me. -Harivansh Rai Bachchan, poet (27 Nov 1907-2003)





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