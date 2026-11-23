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Nov 23, 2026 This week’s theme

Words derived from ships’ names



This week’s words

argonaut



The Argonauts Leaving Colchis

c. 1480 Art: Attributed to Ercole de’ Roberti

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Trace sriracha home Words derived from ships’ names A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



What comes to mind when you think of shipping? If you’re eyeing a Black Friday deal on Amazon, you’re probably hoping for free shipping. Your doodad might make the whole trip from warehouse to doorstep by truck.



If you’re a fan of a book or a TV show, shipping might mean rooting for two characters to get together. Harry + Hermione, anyone? The ship here comes from the tail end of relationship, and the suffix -ship is from Old English -sciepe (condition). Still no actual vessels involved.



This week, we’re putting the ship back in shipping. Over the centuries, ships have hauled people and stuff across the globe. Some have also delivered their names straight into the English dictionary.



We’ll meet five of them: a ship from Greek myth, a Spanish treasure galleon, a vessel that carried settlers, a ghost ship, and an ocean liner that never finished its maiden voyage. argonaut PRONUNCIATION: (AHR-guh-not)

MEANING: noun: One who takes part in a dangerous but potentially rewarding quest.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin Argonauta, from Greek Argonautes, from Argo (the ship in Greek mythology) + nautes (sailor). Earliest documented use: 1596.

NOTES: In Greek mythology, Jason and his band of heroes sailed aboard the Argo in search of the Golden Fleece. They were called Argonauts (literally, sailors of the Argo). The name was later applied to gold seekers in the American West.



Argonauts are also octopuses of the genus Argonauta, commonly called paper nautiluses. The female produces a delicate, shell-like egg case and was once thought to sail across the sea using two webbed arms as sails. In reality, she gets around by jet propulsion, making her less of a classical sailor and more of a jet-skiing single mother.

USAGE:

Robert V. Remini; Flashes in the Pan; The New York Times Book Review; May 1, 1994.



See more usage examples of “[Paula Mitchell Marks] seeks to demonstrate what motivated these argonauts, how they lived, how they met the challenges of the adventure, what kept them going.”Robert V. Remini; Flashes in the Pan;; May 1, 1994.See more usage examples of argonaut in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I cannot see any basic difference between a handshake and a poem. -Paul Celan, poet and translator (23 Nov 1920-1970)





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