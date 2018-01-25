|
A.Word.A.Day
Home
Jan 25, 2018This week’s theme
Eponyms
This week’s words
stent
hymeneal
euhemerism
Council of the gods (1517-1518)
Art: Raphael
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
euhemerism
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The idea that gods are based on historical heroes whose stories became exaggerated in retelling.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Euhemerus, a fourth-century BCE Greek writer, who proposed that the gods of mythology were based on real heroes whose accounts became exaggerated with time. Earliest documented use: 1846.
NOTES:
In India, fans of some politicians and movie actors have built temples for them. But those are all lightweight deities. Look for the First Church of Stable Genius opening a place of worship near you. See here and here.
USAGE:
“I suspect that the scholarly assumption that somewhere beneath the legend there must lurk a real historical founder is a modern case of Euhemerism.”
Robert Price; Of Myth and Men; Free Inquiry (Buffalo, New York); Winter 1999/2000.
