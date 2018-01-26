

Jan 26, 2018

Eponyms



This week’s words

fabian

stent

hymeneal

euhemerism

roland



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



roland PRONUNCIATION: (RO-lund)

MEANING: noun: Someone who is an equal match for another. Typically used in the expression “to give a Roland for an Oliver” meaning “to give as good as one gets” (tit for tat).

ETYMOLOGY: After Roland, the legendary hero of the 11/12th century epic poem “Chanson de Roland” (Song of Roland). His tale was inspired by Charlemagne’s nephew and military leader. Oliver was friends with Roland and his equal. They fought each other but neither won. Earliest documented use: 1525. A related word is rounceval

USAGE: “My little lord, who was surrounded by savage women, poor thing, had the immense satisfaction of giving a Roland for an Oliver to an especially obnoxious young twit.”

Samara Al-Darraji; Eclipse; PublishAmerica; 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Catch-and-release, that's like running down pedestrians in your car and then, when they get up and limp away, saying -- Off you go! That's fine. I just wanted to see if I could hit you. -Ellen DeGeneres, comedian, television host, and actress (b. 26 Jan 1958)





