A.Word.A.Day
Jan 24, 2018
Eponyms
This week’s words
stent
hymeneal
Torch-bearing Hymen, in the center, holds Psyche’s hand as Cupid places a ring on her finger
Detail from The Marriage of Cupid and Psyche
Art: Pompeo Batoni, 1756
hymeneal
hymeneal
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Relating to a wedding or marriage.
noun: A wedding song or poem.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Hymen, the god of marriage in Greek mythology. Earliest documented use: 1602.
USAGE:
“There must be no love interest in the story. ... The business in hand is to bring a criminal to the bar of justice, not to bring a lovelorn couple to the hymeneal altar.”
S.S. Van Dine; Twenty Rules for Writing Detective Stories; American Magazine; Sep 1928.
“In those uncivilised days, the Marriage Act had not been passed, and there was no convenient hymeneal registrar in England to change a vagabond runaway couple into a respectable man and wife at a moment’s notice.”
Wilkie Collins; A Rogue’s Life; Richard Bentley; 1879.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:As the pain that can be told is but half a pain, so the pity that questions has little healing in its touch. -Edith Wharton, novelist (24 Jan 1862-1937)
