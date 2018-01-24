

Torch-bearing Hymen, in the center, holds Psyche’s hand as Cupid places a ring on her finger

Detail from The Marriage of Cupid and Psyche Art: Pompeo Batoni, 1756 Eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



hymeneal PRONUNCIATION: (hy-muh-NEE-uhl)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to a wedding or marriage.

noun: A wedding song or poem.

ETYMOLOGY: After Hymen, the god of marriage in Greek mythology. Earliest documented use: 1602.

USAGE:

S.S. Van Dine; American Magazine; Sep 1928.



“In those uncivilised days, the Marriage Act had not been passed, and there was no convenient hymeneal registrar in England to change a vagabond runaway couple into a respectable man and wife at a moment’s notice.”

Wilkie Collins; A Rogue’s Life; Richard Bentley; 1879.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: As the pain that can be told is but half a pain, so the pity that questions has little healing in its touch. -Edith Wharton, novelist (24 Jan 1862-1937)





