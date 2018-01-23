|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Jan 23, 2018This week’s theme
Eponyms
This week’s words
stent
Image: Wikimedia/Blausen.comAnimation of the installation of a stent
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
stent
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A tube inserted into a blocked vessel to keep it open.
ETYMOLOGY:
After the dentist Charles R. Stent (1845-1901). Stent did pioneering work in coming up with a compound that made better molds for dentures. Later, the compound was used to make casts of other body parts and cavities. Stents correct stenosis (narrowing). Earliest documented use: 1878. The word stentorian is also an eponym, but it came from someone else.
USAGE:
“Dr. Zeeterman patted Charles’s lower leg. ‘Charles, can I interest you in a stent today? It would appear that your heart is hungry for a bit more blood than those clogged pipes are giving it.’”
Gary B. Boyd; One Particular Patriot III; AuthorHouse; 2013.
See more usage examples of stent in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The shepherd always tries to persuade the sheep that their interests and his own are the same. -Stendhal (Marie-Henri Beyle), novelist (23 Jan 1783-1842)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith