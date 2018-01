Jan 23, 2018 This week’s theme

stent PRONUNCIATION: (stent)

MEANING: noun: A tube inserted into a blocked vessel to keep it open.

ETYMOLOGY: After the dentist Charles R. Stent (1845-1901). Stent did pioneering work in coming up with a compound that made better molds for dentures. Later, the compound was used to make casts of other body parts and cavities. Stents correct stenosis (narrowing). Earliest documented use: 1878. The word stentorian is also an eponym, but it came from someone else.

Gary B. Boyd; One Particular Patriot III; AuthorHouse; 2013.



See more usage examples of “Dr. Zeeterman patted Charles’s lower leg. ‘Charles, can I interest you in a stent today? It would appear that your heart is hungry for a bit more blood than those clogged pipes are giving it.’”Gary B. Boyd;; AuthorHouse; 2013.See more usage examples of stent in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The shepherd always tries to persuade the sheep that their interests and his own are the same. -Stendhal (Marie-Henri Beyle), novelist (23 Jan 1783-1842)





