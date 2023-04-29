words

Nov 26, 2026 This week’s theme

Words derived from ships’ names



This week’s words

argonaut

cacafuego

Mayflower

Mary Celeste



The Mary Celeste under her earlier name, Amazon, 1861 Art: Artist unknown

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Mary Celeste PRONUNCIATION: (mair-ee suh-LEST)

MEANING: noun: A place inexplicably deserted.

ETYMOLOGY: After the Mary Celeste, a US cargo ship found deserted in the Atlantic Ocean in 1872. Earliest documented use: 1937.

NOTES: The cargo ship Mary Celeste set sail from New York City for Genoa, Italy, on Nov 7, 1872, with ten people aboard: the captain, his wife, their two-year-old daughter, and seven crew members. On Dec 4, the ship was found deserted in the Atlantic, still seaworthy and partly under sail. The lifeboat was missing. All ten people had vanished without a trace.



The variant spelling Marie Celeste was popularized by Arthur Conan Doyle’s fictional account, J. Habakuk Jephson’s Statement (1884).

USAGE: “‘If they left tomorrow, it could be a bit of a Mary Celeste situation. It’s why I’m just trying to enjoy every second of it,’ he says.”

Josh Noble; Wrexham Has Had Its Hollywood Ending. So What Happens Next?; Financial Times (London, UK); Apr 29, 2023.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The best theology is probably no theology; just love one another. -Charles M. Schulz, cartoonist (26 Nov 1922-2000)





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