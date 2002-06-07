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Nov 25, 2026This week’s theme
Words derived from ships’ names
This week’s words
cacafuego
Mayflower
The Mayflower on Her Arrival in Plymouth Harbor, 1882
Art: William Halsall
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Mayflower
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Belonging to an established social elite, especially through ancestry.
ETYMOLOGY:
After the Mayflower, the ship that carried the Pilgrims from England to North America in 1620. Earliest documented use: 1858.
NOTES:
The Mayflower carried 102 passengers, including religious Separatists who had broken with the Church of England. With time, having ancestors on the Mayflower became associated with membership in an established elite. The voyage lasted 66 days; the name-dropping has lasted centuries.
USAGE:
“We were the children of the founders -- the Mayflower elite of Israel.”
Gail Lichtman; The Voice of Israel; Jerusalem Post (Israel); Jun 7, 2002.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Surplus wealth is a sacred trust which its possessor is bound to administer in his lifetime for the good of the community from which it was derived. -Andrew Carnegie, industrialist (25 Nov 1835-1919)
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