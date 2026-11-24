words

Nov 24, 2026 This week’s theme

Words derived from ships’ names



This week’s words

argonaut

cacafuego



Sir Francis Drake engaging the Cacafuego, a rich Spanish ship, c. 1774 Art: John June

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cacafuego PRONUNCIATION: (ka-kuh-FYOO/FWAY-go)

MEANING: noun:

1. A person with a fiery temper; a

2. A swaggering braggart. 1. A person with a fiery temper; a spitfire 2. A swaggering braggart.

ETYMOLOGY: After Cacafuego (literally, shits fire), the nickname of a Spanish treasure ship captured by Francis Drake in 1579. The name is from Spanish cagar (to defecate) + fuego (fire). Earliest documented use: 1625.

NOTES: The ship’s official name was Nuestra Señora de la Concepción (Our Lady of the Conception), but she was better known by her earthy nickname, Cacafuego. She was laden with silver and gold. Francis Drake captured her on Mar 1, 1579. The nickname is often translated more politely as spitfire, which moves the action to the other end.

USAGE: “‘Cacafuego,’ I seethed when a classmate would brag about the raging kegger the previous weekend.”

Kory Stamper; Word by Word; Vintage; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If a triangle could speak, it would say ... that God is eminently triangular, while a circle would say that the divine nature is eminently circular. -Baruch Spinoza, philosopher (24 Nov 1632-1677)





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