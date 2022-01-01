

titanic PRONUNCIATION: (ty-TAN-ik)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Of great power, strength, size, etc.

2. Relating to or made of the element titanium.

ETYMOLOGY: After Titan , any of a family of giant gods in Greek mythology. The element titanium is named after Titans because of its high strength. Earliest documented use: 1628; for sense 2: 1814. Another word coined after the Titans is titanism

NOTES: Things didn’t end well for the Titans. First they overthrew their father and they in turn were overthrown by one of their children (see titanism ). With such a track record, you’d assume someone would think twice before naming anything, let alone a ship that navigates among icebergs, after them. When did humans ever learn? An Australian billionaire (a titan of industry?) has announced Titanic II : “The ship will follow the original journey ...” Let’s hope it does not follow the original journey too faithfully.

USAGE:

Joseph P. Kahn; A Wistful Farewell to the Notables Who Left Us in 2021; Boston Globe (Massachusetts); Jan 1, 2022.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A page of history is worth a volume of logic. -Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr., US Supreme Court Justice (8 Mar 1841-1935)





