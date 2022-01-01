|
Mar 8, 2022This week’s theme
Overachievers from mythology
This week’s words
titanic
If the Titanic sank today
Image: Reddit
titanic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Of great power, strength, size, etc.
2. Relating to or made of the element titanium.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Titan, any of a family of giant gods in Greek mythology. The element titanium is named after Titans because of its high strength. Earliest documented use: 1628; for sense 2: 1814. Another word coined after the Titans is titanism
NOTES:
Things didn’t end well for the Titans. First they overthrew their father and they in turn were overthrown by one of their children (see titanism). With such a track record, you’d assume someone would think twice before naming anything, let alone a ship that navigates among icebergs, after them. When did humans ever learn? An Australian billionaire (a titan of industry?) has announced Titanic II: “The ship will follow the original journey ...” Let’s hope it does not follow the original journey too faithfully.
USAGE:
“Show business lost a titanic talent in composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim.”
Joseph P. Kahn; A Wistful Farewell to the Notables Who Left Us in 2021; Boston Globe (Massachusetts); Jan 1, 2022.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A page of history is worth a volume of logic. -Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr., US Supreme Court Justice (8 Mar 1841-1935)
