Medusa Image: The Universal Anthology, 1890s



gorgonian PRONUNCIATION: (gor-GOH-nee-uhn)

MEANING: adjective: Terrible; repulsive.

noun: Any of various corals having a hard, treelike skeleton.

ETYMOLOGY: After Gorgon , any of the three monstrous sisters in Greek mythology, who had snakes for hair: Stheno, Euryale, and Medusa. Earliest documented use: 1616. See also, gorgonize

USAGE:

Anthony Huso; The Last Page; Tom Doherty; 2010.



"Or had that long, highpitched, inhuman cry been real? A gorgonian scream out in the hills, echoing off the unseen moons?"
Anthony Huso; The Last Page; Tom Doherty; 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We are not an endangered species ourselves yet, but this is not for lack of trying. -Douglas Adams, author (11 Mar 1952-2001)





