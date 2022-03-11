|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Mar 11, 2022This week’s theme
Overachievers from mythology
This week’s words
aphrodisiac
titanic
borasco
vulcanic
gorgonian
Medusa
Image: The Universal Anthology, 1890s
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
gorgonian
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Terrible; repulsive.
noun: Any of various corals having a hard, treelike skeleton.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Gorgon, any of the three monstrous sisters in Greek mythology, who had snakes for hair: Stheno, Euryale, and Medusa. Earliest documented use: 1616. See also, gorgonize.
USAGE:
“Or had that long, highpitched, inhuman cry been real? A gorgonian scream out in the hills, echoing off the unseen moons?”
Anthony Huso; The Last Page; Tom Doherty; 2010.
See more usage examples of gorgonian in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We are not an endangered species ourselves yet, but this is not for lack of trying. -Douglas Adams, author (11 Mar 1952-2001)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith