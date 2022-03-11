  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 11, 2022
This week’s theme
Overachievers from mythology

This week’s words
aphrodisiac
titanic
borasco
vulcanic
gorgonian

gorgonian
Medusa
Image: The Universal Anthology, 1890s
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

gorgonian

PRONUNCIATION:
(gor-GOH-nee-uhn)

MEANING:
adjective: Terrible; repulsive.
noun: Any of various corals having a hard, treelike skeleton.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Gorgon, any of the three monstrous sisters in Greek mythology, who had snakes for hair: Stheno, Euryale, and Medusa. Earliest documented use: 1616. See also, gorgonize.

USAGE:
“Or had that long, highpitched, inhuman cry been real? A gorgonian scream out in the hills, echoing off the unseen moons?”
Anthony Huso; The Last Page; Tom Doherty; 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We are not an endangered species ourselves yet, but this is not for lack of trying. -Douglas Adams, author (11 Mar 1952-2001)

