

Mar 10, 2022 This week’s theme

Overachievers from mythology



This week’s words

aphrodisiac

titanic

borasco

vulcanic



vulcanic PRONUNCIATION: (vuhl-KAN-ik)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Relating to volcanoes.

2. Fiery; explosive; full of anger, energy, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: After Vulcan, the god of fire and metalworking in Roman mythology. The word vulcanize is also coined after him. Earliest documented use: 1660. The word vulcanic is also spelled as volcanic.

USAGE: “The Nicoletta story coincided with another provocatory, headline-grabbing move by the vulcanic Luciano Gaucci.”

Paddy Agnew; She Can Bend It Like Baggio But She Can’t Bend the Rules; Irish Times (Dublin); Nov 15, 2003.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The basis of all animal rights should be the Golden Rule -- we should treat them as we would wish them to treat us were any other species in our dominant position. -Christine Stevens, activist and conservationist (10 Mar 1918-2002)





