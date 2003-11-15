  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Mar 10, 2022
This week’s theme
Overachievers from mythology

This week’s words
aphrodisiac
titanic
borasco
vulcanic
“I’m going to build a lava-proof wall around this village and I’m going to make the volcano pay for it.”
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

vulcanic

PRONUNCIATION:
(vuhl-KAN-ik)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Relating to volcanoes.
2. Fiery; explosive; full of anger, energy, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Vulcan, the god of fire and metalworking in Roman mythology. The word vulcanize is also coined after him. Earliest documented use: 1660. The word vulcanic is also spelled as volcanic.

USAGE:
“The Nicoletta story coincided with another provocatory, headline-grabbing move by the vulcanic Luciano Gaucci.”
Paddy Agnew; She Can Bend It Like Baggio But She Can’t Bend the Rules; Irish Times (Dublin); Nov 15, 2003.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The basis of all animal rights should be the Golden Rule -- we should treat them as we would wish them to treat us were any other species in our dominant position. -Christine Stevens, activist and conservationist (10 Mar 1918-2002)

