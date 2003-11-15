|
Overachievers from mythology
Overachievers from mythology
vulcanic
1. Relating to volcanoes.
2. Fiery; explosive; full of anger, energy, etc.
After Vulcan, the god of fire and metalworking in Roman mythology. The word vulcanize is also coined after him. Earliest documented use: 1660. The word vulcanic is also spelled as volcanic.
“The Nicoletta story coincided with another provocatory, headline-grabbing move by the vulcanic Luciano Gaucci.”
Paddy Agnew; She Can Bend It Like Baggio But She Can’t Bend the Rules; Irish Times (Dublin); Nov 15, 2003.
