Feb 18, 2022This week’s theme
Mythological characters who have resulted in multiple eponyms
This week’s words
aphrodite
titanism
boreal
vulcanize
gorgonize
Photo: Melanie Rijkers
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
gorgonize
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To paralyze, petrify, or hypnotize.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Gorgon, any of the three monstrous sisters in Greek mythology: Stheno, Euryale, and Medusa. They had snakes for hair and turned into stone anyone who looked into their eyes (apparently it was OK to objectify people in those days). Earliest documented use: 1609.
USAGE:
“She’d nearly gorgonized him. He shuddered and drained his glass.”
James P. Blaylock; The Last Coin; Ace; 1988.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It seems that for success, in science or art, a dash of autism is essential. For success the necessary ingredients may be an ability to turn away from the everyday world, from the simple practical, an ability to rethink a subject with originality so as to create in new untrodden ways. -Hans Asperger, physician (18 Feb 1906-1980)
