

Feb 18, 2022 This week’s theme

Mythological characters who have resulted in multiple eponyms



This week’s words

aphrodite

titanism

boreal

vulcanize

gorgonize



Photo: Melanie Rijkers Mythological characters who have resulted in multiple eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



gorgonize PRONUNCIATION: (GOR-guh-nyz)

MEANING: verb tr.: To paralyze, petrify, or hypnotize.

ETYMOLOGY: After Gorgon, any of the three monstrous sisters in Greek mythology: Stheno, Euryale, and Medusa. They had snakes for hair and turned into stone anyone who looked into their eyes (apparently it was OK to objectify people in those days). Earliest documented use: 1609.

USAGE: “She’d nearly gorgonized him. He shuddered and drained his glass.”

James P. Blaylock; The Last Coin; Ace; 1988.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It seems that for success, in science or art, a dash of autism is essential. For success the necessary ingredients may be an ability to turn away from the everyday world, from the simple practical, an ability to rethink a subject with originality so as to create in new untrodden ways. -Hans Asperger, physician (18 Feb 1906-1980)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate