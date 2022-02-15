

Feb 15, 2022 This week’s theme

Mythological characters who have resulted in multiple eponyms



This week’s words

aphrodite

titanism



Fall of the Giants, 1636-1638 Art: Jacob Jordaens Mythological characters who have resulted in multiple eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



titanism PRONUNCIATION: (TY-tuh-niz-uhm)

MEANING: noun: A spirit of nonconformity, rebelliousness, or revolt, against authority, convention, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: After Titan , any of a family of giant gods in Greek mythology. Titans, under the leadership of Cronus, one of the Titans, overthrew their father Uranus and ruled themselves. Eventually, Cronus’s son, Zeus, rebelled against his father and defeated the Titans. Earliest documented use: 1628.

USAGE:

Thomas Merton; Seasons of Celebration; Farrar, Straus, and Giroux; 1965.



See more usage examples of titanism in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Hofstadter's Law: It always takes longer than you expect, even when you take into account Hofstadter's Law. -Douglas Hofstadter, professor of cognitive science (b. 15 Feb 1945)





