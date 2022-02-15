|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Feb 15, 2022This week’s theme
Mythological characters who have resulted in multiple eponyms
This week’s words
titanism
Fall of the Giants, 1636-1638
Art: Jacob Jordaens
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
titanism
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A spirit of nonconformity, rebelliousness, or revolt, against authority, convention, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Titan, any of a family of giant gods in Greek mythology. Titans, under the leadership of Cronus, one of the Titans, overthrew their father Uranus and ruled themselves. Eventually, Cronus’s son, Zeus, rebelled against his father and defeated the Titans. Earliest documented use: 1628.
USAGE:
“But this means that man’s work must be purified of titanism, of self-will, of aspirations to self-assertion and power.”
Thomas Merton; Seasons of Celebration; Farrar, Straus, and Giroux; 1965.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Hofstadter's Law: It always takes longer than you expect, even when you take into account Hofstadter's Law. -Douglas Hofstadter, professor of cognitive science (b. 15 Feb 1945)
|
