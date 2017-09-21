

Sep 21, 2017 This week’s theme

Words that result in another word when a single letter is prefixed



This week’s words

ovine

uberty

lection

rill



Words that result in another word when a single letter is prefixed



rill PRONUNCIATION: (ril)

MEANING: noun:

1. A small stream.

2. A narrow groove carved by erosion.

ETYMOLOGY: From Dutch ril or Low German Rille (groove). Ultimately from the Indo-European root rei- (to flow or run), which also gave us run, rival, derive, and runnel . Earliest documented use: 1552.

USAGE:

Marion Lennox; Meant-to-Be Family; Harlequin; 2015.



"Six months ago she'd stood upright on the rill and laughed with delight as the water had splashed over her."
Marion Lennox; Meant-to-Be Family; Harlequin; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the human race. -H.G. Wells, writer (21 Sep 1866-1946)





