Sep 21, 2017
This week’s theme
Words that result in another word when a single letter is prefixed

This week’s words
ovine
uberty
lection
rill
rill

PRONUNCIATION:
(ril)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A small stream.
2. A narrow groove carved by erosion.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Dutch ril or Low German Rille (groove). Ultimately from the Indo-European root rei- (to flow or run), which also gave us run, rival, derive, and runnel. Earliest documented use: 1552.

USAGE:
“Six months ago she’d stood upright on the rill and laughed with delight as the water had splashed over her.”
Marion Lennox; Meant-to-Be Family; Harlequin; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the human race. -H.G. Wells, writer (21 Sep 1866-1946)

