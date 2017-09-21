|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 21, 2017This week’s theme
Words that result in another word when a single letter is prefixed
This week’s words
uberty
lection
rill
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
rill
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A small stream.
2. A narrow groove carved by erosion.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Dutch ril or Low German Rille (groove). Ultimately from the Indo-European root rei- (to flow or run), which also gave us run, rival, derive, and runnel. Earliest documented use: 1552.
USAGE:
“Six months ago she’d stood upright on the rill and laughed with delight as the water had splashed over her.”
Marion Lennox; Meant-to-Be Family; Harlequin; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the human race. -H.G. Wells, writer (21 Sep 1866-1946)
