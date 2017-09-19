

Sep 19, 2017

Words that result in another word when a single letter is prefixed



This week’s words

ovine

uberty



uberty PRONUNCIATION: (YOO-bur-tee)

MEANING: noun: Abundance; fruitfulness.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin uber (rich, fruitful, abundant, etc.). Earliest documented use: 1412.

USAGE: “Uberty comes from uncompromising strife or drive to achieve superior outcomes for the relationships.”

D. Zooga; Strategic Followership; Palgrave Macmillan; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Nothing is so impenetrable as laughter in a language you don't understand. -William Golding, novelist, playwright, poet, Nobel laureate (19 Sep 1911-1993)





