Sep 19, 2017
This week’s theme
Words that result in another word when a single letter is prefixed

This week’s words
ovine
uberty
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

uberty

PRONUNCIATION:
(YOO-bur-tee)

MEANING:
noun: Abundance; fruitfulness.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin uber (rich, fruitful, abundant, etc.). Earliest documented use: 1412.

USAGE:
“Uberty comes from uncompromising strife or drive to achieve superior outcomes for the relationships.”
D. Zooga; Strategic Followership; Palgrave Macmillan; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Nothing is so impenetrable as laughter in a language you don't understand. -William Golding, novelist, playwright, poet, Nobel laureate (19 Sep 1911-1993)

