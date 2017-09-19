|
Sep 19, 2017This week’s theme
Words that result in another word when a single letter is prefixed
uberty
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Abundance; fruitfulness.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin uber (rich, fruitful, abundant, etc.). Earliest documented use: 1412.
USAGE:
“Uberty comes from uncompromising strife or drive to achieve superior outcomes for the relationships.”
D. Zooga; Strategic Followership; Palgrave Macmillan; 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Nothing is so impenetrable as laughter in a language you don't understand. -William Golding, novelist, playwright, poet, Nobel laureate (19 Sep 1911-1993)
