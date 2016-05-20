|
Sep 18, 2017This week’s theme
Words that result in another word when a single letter is prefixed
This week’s words
“He tells it like it is.”
Cartoon: Paul Noth/New Yorker
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Recently, I was in a group when the discussion turned to one’s favorite dish. A woman talked about her favorite preparation: smashed potatoes. I had never heard of it. Surely she meant “mashed potatoes”, I thought, though the mental image of a chef smashing potatoes with a hammer was funny.
Later, I googled the term and learned that there is a real dish named smashed potatoes. Tells you how much I know. Smashed potatoes and mashed potatoes are two different beasts. They have about as much in common as pomme and pomme de terre.
What a difference a letter makes. The same is true for the words this week. You can add an initial letter to them to turn them into a completely different word.
ovine
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Of, relating to, or resembling, sheep.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin ovis (sheep). Ultimately from the Indo-European root owi- (sheep), which also gave us ewe. Earliest documented use: 1676.
USAGE:
“George Bernard Shaw said that the English ‘worship their great artists indiscriminately and abjectly’ and described this phenomenon -- the uncritical ovine devotion to Shakespeare -- as ‘Bardolatry’.”
James Gingell; Rejecting the Cult of Bardolatry Does Not Make You a Philistine; The Guardian (London, UK); May 20, 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel. -Samuel Johnson, lexicographer (18 Sep 1709-1784)
