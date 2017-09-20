

Sep 20, 2017 This week’s theme

Words that result in another word when a single letter is prefixed



This week’s words

ovine

uberty

lection



lection PRONUNCIATION: (LEK-shuhn)

MEANING: noun:

1. A version of a text in a particular copy or edition.

ETYMOLOGY: cull, ligneous, lignify, prolegomenon, From Latin lection- (reading), from lectus, past participle of legere (to read, choose, collect). Ultimately from Indo-European root leg- (to collect) which also gave us lexicon, lesson, lecture, legible, legal, select, alexia subintelligitur , and syllogistic . Earliest documented use: 1300.

USAGE:

Rebecca Chasan; Fighting Back for Science; Bioscience (Washington, DC); Jan 1998.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of the people you love. When you learn to tap this source, you will have truly defeated age. -Sophia Loren, actor and singer (b. 20 Sep 1934)





