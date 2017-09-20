|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 20, 2017This week’s theme
Words that result in another word when a single letter is prefixed
This week’s words
uberty
lection
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
lection
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A version of a text in a particular copy or edition.
2. A selection read in a religious service. Also known as pericope.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin lection- (reading), from lectus, past participle of legere (to read, choose, collect). Ultimately from Indo-European root leg- (to collect) which also gave us lexicon, lesson, lecture, legible, legal, select, alexia, cull, ligneous, lignify, prolegomenon, subintelligitur, and syllogistic. Earliest documented use: 1300.
USAGE:
“The site provides information about the history of anti-evolution efforts in Tennessee, a ‘virtual information booth’ with essays about evolution, the full text of Futuyma’s keynote lection from the 1997 Darwin Day.”
Rebecca Chasan; Fighting Back for Science; Bioscience (Washington, DC); Jan 1998.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of the people you love. When you learn to tap this source, you will have truly defeated age. -Sophia Loren, actor and singer (b. 20 Sep 1934)
