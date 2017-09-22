

Sep 22, 2017 This week’s theme

Words that result in another word when a single letter is prefixed



This week’s words

ovine

uberty

lection

rill

otic

otic PRONUNCIATION: (O-tik, OT-ik)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to the ear.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek ous (ear). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ous- (ear), which also gave us ear, aural, auscultation, scout, and otorhinolaryngology . Earliest documented use: 1657.

USAGE:

H.Y. Hanna; Summer Beach Vets (Book 3); Wisheart Press; 2014.



See more usage examples of “Looks like it might be suffering from ear mites as well. Nothing that a bit of otic medication won’t cure.”H.Y. Hanna;(Book 3); Wisheart Press; 2014.See more usage examples of otic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Learning is acquired by reading books; but the much more necessary learning, the knowledge of the world, is only to be acquired by reading man, and studying all the various editions of them. -Lord Chesterfield, statesman and writer (22 Sep 1694-1773)





