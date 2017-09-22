|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 22, 2017This week’s theme
Words that result in another word when a single letter is prefixed
This week’s words
ovine
uberty
lection
rill
otic
otic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Relating to the ear.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek ous (ear). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ous- (ear), which also gave us ear, aural, auscultation, scout, and otorhinolaryngology. Earliest documented use: 1657.
USAGE:
“Looks like it might be suffering from ear mites as well. Nothing that a bit of otic medication won’t cure.”
H.Y. Hanna; Summer Beach Vets (Book 3); Wisheart Press; 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Learning is acquired by reading books; but the much more necessary learning, the knowledge of the world, is only to be acquired by reading man, and studying all the various editions of them. -Lord Chesterfield, statesman and writer (22 Sep 1694-1773)
