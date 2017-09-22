  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Sep 22, 2017
This week’s theme
Words that result in another word when a single letter is prefixed

This week’s words
ovine
uberty
lection
rill
otic
with Anu Garg

otic

PRONUNCIATION:
(O-tik, OT-ik)

MEANING:
adjective: Relating to the ear.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek ous (ear). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ous- (ear), which also gave us ear, aural, auscultation, scout, and otorhinolaryngology. Earliest documented use: 1657.

USAGE:
“Looks like it might be suffering from ear mites as well. Nothing that a bit of otic medication won’t cure.”
H.Y. Hanna; Summer Beach Vets (Book 3); Wisheart Press; 2014.

See more usage examples of otic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Learning is acquired by reading books; but the much more necessary learning, the knowledge of the world, is only to be acquired by reading man, and studying all the various editions of them. -Lord Chesterfield, statesman and writer (22 Sep 1694-1773)

