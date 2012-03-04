|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Home
|
May 9, 2017This week’s theme
Words originating in running
This week’s words
runnel
A.Word.A.Day
runnel
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A small stream or channel.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English rinnan (to run). Ultimately from the Indo-European root rei- (to flow or run), which also gave us run, rival, and derive. Earliest documented use: 1577.
USAGE:
“Courts became runnels for judicial cruelty, dispensing sentences vastly more severe than anything usual for similar crimes.”
China Miéville; ‘Oh, London, You Drama Queen’; The New York Times Magazine; Mar 4, 2012.
See more usage examples of runnel in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Inside my empty bottle I was constructing a lighthouse while all the others were making ships. -Charles Simic, poet (b. 9 May 1938)
|
