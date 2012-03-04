

au courant

runnel



runnel PRONUNCIATION: (RUHN-l)

MEANING: noun: A small stream or channel.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English rinnan (to run). Ultimately from the Indo-European root rei- (to flow or run), which also gave us run, rival, and derive. Earliest documented use: 1577.

USAGE:

China Miéville; ‘Oh, London, You Drama Queen’; The New York Times Magazine; Mar 4, 2012.



See more usage examples of runnel in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Inside my empty bottle I was constructing a lighthouse while all the others were making ships. -Charles Simic, poet (b. 9 May 1938)





