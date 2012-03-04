  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

May 9, 2017
This week’s theme
Words originating in running

This week’s words
au courant
runnel
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

runnel

PRONUNCIATION:
(RUHN-l)

MEANING:
noun: A small stream or channel.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English rinnan (to run). Ultimately from the Indo-European root rei- (to flow or run), which also gave us run, rival, and derive. Earliest documented use: 1577.

USAGE:
“Courts became runnels for judicial cruelty, dispensing sentences vastly more severe than anything usual for similar crimes.”
China Miéville; ‘Oh, London, You Drama Queen’; The New York Times Magazine; Mar 4, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Inside my empty bottle I was constructing a lighthouse while all the others were making ships. -Charles Simic, poet (b. 9 May 1938)

