May 12, 2017This week’s theme
Words originating in running
This week’s words
au courant
runnel
concur
palindrome
excursus
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
excursus
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A detailed discussion about a particular point, especially when added as an appendix.
2. A digression.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin excurrere (to run out), from ex- (out) + currere (to run). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kers- (to run), which also gave us car, career, carpenter, occur, discharge, caricature, au courant, concur, cark, discursive, and succor. Earliest documented use: 1803.
USAGE:
“Pushkin’s translator and editor Vladimir Nabokov included a 50-page excursus on the current state of knowledge about ‘Abram Gannibal’.”
Maggie Gee; Gannibal; New Statesman (London, UK); Aug 8, 2005.
See more usage examples of excursus in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Neither genius, fame, nor love show the greatness of the soul. Only kindness can do that. -Jean Baptiste Henri Lacordaire, preacher, journalist, and activist (12 May 1802-1861)
