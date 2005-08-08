

excursus PRONUNCIATION: (ik-SKUHR-suhs, ek-)

MEANING: noun:

1. A detailed discussion about a particular point, especially when added as an appendix.

2. A digression.

ETYMOLOGY: concur, cark, From Latin excurrere (to run out), from ex- (out) + currere (to run). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kers- (to run), which also gave us car, career, carpenter, occur, discharge, caricature, au courant discursive , and succor . Earliest documented use: 1803.

USAGE:

Maggie Gee; Gannibal; New Statesman (London, UK); Aug 8, 2005.



See more usage examples of “Pushkin’s translator and editor Vladimir Nabokov included a 50-page excursus on the current state of knowledge about ‘Abram Gannibal’.”Maggie Gee; Gannibal;(London, UK); Aug 8, 2005.See more usage examples of excursus in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Neither genius, fame, nor love show the greatness of the soul. Only kindness can do that. -Jean Baptiste Henri Lacordaire, preacher, journalist, and activist (12 May 1802-1861)





