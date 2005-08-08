  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

May 12, 2017
This week’s theme
Words originating in running

This week’s words
au courant
runnel
concur
palindrome
excursus

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

excursus

PRONUNCIATION:
(ik-SKUHR-suhs, ek-)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A detailed discussion about a particular point, especially when added as an appendix.
2. A digression.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin excurrere (to run out), from ex- (out) + currere (to run). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kers- (to run), which also gave us car, career, carpenter, occur, discharge, caricature, au courant, concur, cark, discursive, and succor. Earliest documented use: 1803.

USAGE:
“Pushkin’s translator and editor Vladimir Nabokov included a 50-page excursus on the current state of knowledge about ‘Abram Gannibal’.”
Maggie Gee; Gannibal; New Statesman (London, UK); Aug 8, 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Neither genius, fame, nor love show the greatness of the soul. Only kindness can do that. -Jean Baptiste Henri Lacordaire, preacher, journalist, and activist (12 May 1802-1861)

