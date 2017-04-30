|
A.Word.A.Day
May 10, 2017This week’s theme
Words originating in running
This week’s words
runnel
concur
“All words are pegs to hang ideas on.” ~Beecher
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
concur
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To agree, approve, or coincide.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin concurrere (to run together, meet, or coincide), from con- (with) + currere (to run). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kers- (to run), which also gave us car, career, carpenter, occur, discharge, caricature, au courant, cark, discursive, and succor. Earliest documented use: 1522.
USAGE:
“The court did not concur with the tenant ... and issued a judgment both against the tenant and his guarantor.”
George Coucounis; Terminating Tenancy Agreements and Giving Notice; Cyprus Mail (Nicosia); Apr 30, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The world is more malleable than you think and it's waiting for you to hammer it into shape. -Bono, musician and social activist (b. 10 May 1960)
