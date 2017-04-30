  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
May 10, 2017
This week’s theme
Words originating in running

This week’s words
au courant
runnel
concur
“All words are pegs to hang ideas on.” ~Beecher
Send some to friends & family
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

concur

PRONUNCIATION:
(KUHN-kuhr)

MEANING:
verb intr.: To agree, approve, or coincide.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin concurrere (to run together, meet, or coincide), from con- (with) + currere (to run). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kers- (to run), which also gave us car, career, carpenter, occur, discharge, caricature, au courant, cark, discursive, and succor. Earliest documented use: 1522.

USAGE:
“The court did not concur with the tenant ... and issued a judgment both against the tenant and his guarantor.”
George Coucounis; Terminating Tenancy Agreements and Giving Notice; Cyprus Mail (Nicosia); Apr 30, 2017.

See more usage examples of concur in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The world is more malleable than you think and it's waiting for you to hammer it into shape. -Bono, musician and social activist (b. 10 May 1960)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith