concur

MEANING:

verb intr.: To agree, approve, or coincide.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin concurrere (to run together, meet, or coincide), from con- (with) + currere (to run). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kers- (to run), which also gave us car, career, carpenter, occur, discharge, caricature, au courant discursive , and succor . Earliest documented use: 1522.

"The court did not concur with the tenant ... and issued a judgment both against the tenant and his guarantor." George Coucounis; Terminating Tenancy Agreements and Giving Notice; Cyprus Mail (Nicosia); Apr 30, 2017.

