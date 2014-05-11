

May 11, 2017 This week’s theme

Words originating in running



This week’s words

au courant

runnel

concur

palindrome



Sator Square , a Latin palindrome found in the ruins of Pompeii Photo: Wikimedia Words originating in running A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



palindrome PRONUNCIATION: (PAL-in-drohm)

MEANING: noun: A word, phrase, sentence, or a longer work that reads the same backward and forward. For example, “A man, a plan, a canal, Panama!”

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek palindromos (running again), from palin (again) + dromos (running). Earliest documented use: 1637.

USAGE:

J Courtney Sullivan; Little Sister, Big Plans; The New York Times Book Review; May 11, 2014.



This is a palindromic URL: “The entire family is obsessed with wordplay. Palindromes are their specialty (thus the girls’ names [Ava and Pip]).”J Courtney Sullivan; Little Sister, Big Plans;Book Review; May 11, 2014.This is a palindromic URL: https://wordsmith.org/words/sdrow/gro.htimsdrow//:sptth See more usage examples of palindrome in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

