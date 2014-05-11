|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
May 11, 2017This week’s theme
Words originating in running
This week’s words
runnel
concur
palindrome
Sator Square, a Latin palindrome found in the ruins of Pompeii
Photo: Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
palindrome
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A word, phrase, sentence, or a longer work that reads the same backward and forward. For example, “A man, a plan, a canal, Panama!”
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek palindromos (running again), from palin (again) + dromos (running). Earliest documented use: 1637.
USAGE:
“The entire family is obsessed with wordplay. Palindromes are their specialty (thus the girls’ names [Ava and Pip]).”
J Courtney Sullivan; Little Sister, Big Plans; The New York Times Book Review; May 11, 2014.
This is a palindromic URL: https://wordsmith.org/words/sdrow/gro.htimsdrow//:sptth
See more usage examples of palindrome in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Testing can show the presence of errors, but not their absence. -Edsger Dijkstra, computer scientist (11 May 1930-2002)
|
© 1994-2017 Wordsmith