reflexive



When you peruse a document, are you paying close attention to it or giving it a cursory glance? Who knows! Depends on whom you ask. Also, on the context. Let’s agree the word is skunked. Better to stay away from it.



Sometimes, the location defines the word. In the UK, to table a proposal is to bring it forward for consideration. In the US, it’s to put it away. A thoroughly skunk word, if you ask me.



The language has many of these skunks in its menagerie. Best to stay away from such weaselly, foul words. That said, you may still come across them in the wild. This week we prepare you for such a possibility by introducing five such words.



Mephitis mephitis. Because saying it’s The scientific name for the striped skunk, a member of the weasel family, is. Because saying it’s mephitic once isn’t sufficient. reflexive PRONUNCIATION: (ri-FLEK-siv)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Unthinking; instinctive; spontaneous.

2. Thoughtful; reflective.

3. In grammatical contexts: Directed on itself.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin reflectere (to bend back), from re- (back) + flectere (to bend). Earliest documented use: 1588.

NOTES: Anyone who has studied another language has probably come across the term reflexive. A reflexive action is directed on the subject.

Example: He was so dismissive of both the facts and the law that he often implicated himself.

Here, the reflexive pronoun “himself” indicates that the action of implication is directed back at the subject.

USAGE:

Brian Duggan; Sparks Going Its Own Way, for Now; Reno Gazette-Journal (Nevada); May 6, 2012.



“The ability to think and be reflexive elevates the status of the mind to the definition of a human being.”

Jessica R. Johnston, ed.; The American Body in Context; Scholarly Resources; 2001.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We are healed of a suffering only by expressing it to the full. -Marcel Proust, novelist (10 Jul 1871-1922)





