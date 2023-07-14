  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jul 14, 2023
This week's theme
Skunk words (words to avoid)

This week's words
reflexive
nervy
mathematical
moot
mosey

mosey
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

mosey

PRONUNCIATION:
(MOH-zee)

MEANING:
verb intr.:
1. To move in a leisurely manner.
2. To leave quickly.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1829.

USAGE:
“Everyone moseys here. There is no hurry to get anywhere.”
Sandra Block; What Happened That Night; Sourcebooks; 2018

“So he took his money and moseyed. No one stopped him.”
Phil Brody; The Holden Age of Hollywood; Medallion; 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
You are the sky. Everything else -- it's just the weather. -Pema Chodron, Buddhist nun and author (b. 14 Jul 1936)

