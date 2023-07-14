

mosey PRONUNCIATION: (MOH-zee)

MEANING: verb intr.:

1. To move in a leisurely manner.

2. To leave quickly.

ETYMOLOGY: Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1829.

USAGE:

Sandra Block; What Happened That Night; Sourcebooks; 2018



“So he took his money and moseyed. No one stopped him.”

Phil Brody; The Holden Age of Hollywood; Medallion; 2012.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: You are the sky. Everything else -- it's just the weather. -Pema Chodron, Buddhist nun and author (b. 14 Jul 1936)





