Jul 14, 2023
Skunk words (words to avoid)
This week’s words
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
mosey
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.:
1. To move in a leisurely manner.
2. To leave quickly.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1829.
USAGE:
“Everyone moseys here. There is no hurry to get anywhere.”
Sandra Block; What Happened That Night; Sourcebooks; 2018
“So he took his money and moseyed. No one stopped him.”
Phil Brody; The Holden Age of Hollywood; Medallion; 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:You are the sky. Everything else -- it's just the weather. -Pema Chodron, Buddhist nun and author (b. 14 Jul 1936)
