

Jul 13, 2023 This week’s theme

Skunk words (words to avoid)



This week’s words

reflexive

nervy

mathematical

moot



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Skunk words (words to avoid) A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



moot PRONUNCIATION: (moot)

MEANING: adjective: 1. Open to discussion: debatable. 2. Of little practical value, hence not worth considering. noun: 1. An assembly or court. 2. A discussion or argument. verb tr.: 1. To bring up for discussion or debate. 2. To make something irrelevant or insignificant as a result of the issue being resolved.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English gemot (meeting, assembly, court). Earliest documented use: 450.

NOTES: Moot courts are mock courts where law students try cases for practice. Apparently, they don’t get enough practice in the law school because even after they graduate and deal in real cases with real people, they still call it a practice. Same with doctors. Etymology makes things clear. The word practice is from Latin practica meaning practical work. It’s not academic any more.

USAGE:

When the Talking Has to Stop; The Economist (London, UK); May 30, 2015.



“And besides, it is moot. I have won.”

Michele Jaffe; The Water Nymph; Gallery Books; 2001.



See more usage examples of “The position of Greek banks is almost as untenable as the government’s; it is a moot point which will buckle first.”When the Talking Has to Stop;(London, UK); May 30, 2015.“And besides, it is moot. I have won.”Michele Jaffe;; Gallery Books; 2001.See more usage examples of moot in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The man dies in all who keep silent in the face of tyranny. -Wole Soyinka, playwright, poet, Nobel laureate (b. 13 Jul 1934)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate