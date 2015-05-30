|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Jul 13, 2023This week’s theme
Skunk words (words to avoid)
This week’s words
nervy
mathematical
moot
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
moot
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English gemot (meeting, assembly, court). Earliest documented use: 450.
NOTES:
Moot courts are mock courts where law students try cases for practice. Apparently, they don’t get enough practice in the law school because even after they graduate and deal in real cases with real people, they still call it a practice. Same with doctors. Etymology makes things clear. The word practice is from Latin practica meaning practical work. It’s not academic any more.
USAGE:
“The position of Greek banks is almost as untenable as the government’s; it is a moot point which will buckle first.”
When the Talking Has to Stop; The Economist (London, UK); May 30, 2015.
“And besides, it is moot. I have won.”
Michele Jaffe; The Water Nymph; Gallery Books; 2001.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The man dies in all who keep silent in the face of tyranny. -Wole Soyinka, playwright, poet, Nobel laureate (b. 13 Jul 1934)
