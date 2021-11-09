

Jul 12, 2023 This week’s theme

Skunk words (words to avoid)



This week’s words

reflexive

nervy

mathematical



The Sun rising in the east tomorrow: mathematical, def 2 Image: Qimono / GoodFreePhotos

A giant asteroid hitting tomorrow: mathematical, def 3 Image: urikyo33 / Pixabay Skunk words (words to avoid) A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



mathematical PRONUNCIATION: (math-uh-MAT-i-kuhl)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Relating to mathematics.

2. Absolute or certain.

3. Possible, but highly improbable.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin mathematicus, from Greek mathematikos, from mathema (learning, science), from manthanein (to learn). Ultimately from the Indo-European root mendh- (to learn), which also gave us chrestomathy philomath , and opsimath . Earliest documented use: 1475.

USAGE:

Tom Rosenstiel; Shining City; HarperCollins; 2017.



“There’s also a mathematical chance at a four-way tie, but let’s not get too worked up yet.”

Michael Fornabaio; Many Contributors Helping Yale Challenge for Ivy Football Title; New Haven Register (Connecticut); Nov 9, 2021.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Everything you've learned in school as "obvious" becomes less and less obvious as you begin to study the universe. For example, there are no solids in the universe. There's not even a suggestion of a solid. There are no absolute continuums. There are no surfaces. There are no straight lines. -R. Buckminster Fuller, engineer, designer, and architect (12 Jul 1895-1983)





