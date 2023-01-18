

Jul 11, 2023 This week’s theme

Skunk words (words to avoid)



This week’s words

reflexive

nervy



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Skunk words (words to avoid) A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



nervy PRONUNCIATION: (NUHR-vee)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Nervous or anxious.

2. Brash.

3. Bold.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin nervus (nerve). Earliest documented use: 1598.

USAGE:

Andrew Rule; I Lost Me; Herald Sun (Melbourne, Australia); Apr 16, 2023.



“Someone nervy enough to tackle Stanley on his home turf.”

Matt Wolf; Paul Mescal Electrifies in a Revelatory ‘Streetcar’; The New York Times; Jan 18, 2023.



See more usage examples of “[The undercover cop Lachlan McCulloch] had the nervy alertness that shrinks call hypervigilance. He says: ‘I felt like a zebra walking into a lion’s den, having to convince the lion I wasn’t a zebra at all.’”Andrew Rule; I Lost Me;(Melbourne, Australia); Apr 16, 2023.“Someone nervy enough to tackle Stanley on his home turf.”Matt Wolf; Paul Mescal Electrifies in a Revelatory ‘Streetcar’;; Jan 18, 2023.See more usage examples of nervy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The influence of each human being on others in this life is a kind of immortality. -John Quincy Adams, 6th president of the US (11 Jul 1767-1848)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate