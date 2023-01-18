  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jul 11, 2023
Skunk words (words to avoid)

Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

nervy

PRONUNCIATION:
(NUHR-vee)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Nervous or anxious.
2. Brash.
3. Bold.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin nervus (nerve). Earliest documented use: 1598.

USAGE:
“[The undercover cop Lachlan McCulloch] had the nervy alertness that shrinks call hypervigilance. He says: ‘I felt like a zebra walking into a lion’s den, having to convince the lion I wasn’t a zebra at all.’”
Andrew Rule; I Lost Me; Herald Sun (Melbourne, Australia); Apr 16, 2023.

“Someone nervy enough to tackle Stanley on his home turf.”
Matt Wolf; Paul Mescal Electrifies in a Revelatory ‘Streetcar’; The New York Times; Jan 18, 2023.

See more usage examples of nervy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The influence of each human being on others in this life is a kind of immortality. -John Quincy Adams, 6th president of the US (11 Jul 1767-1848)

