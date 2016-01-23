

chrestomathy PRONUNCIATION: (kres-TOM-uh-thee)

MEANING: noun:

1. A volume of selected literary passages, usually by one author.

2. A selection of literary passages from a foreign language, especially one assembled for studying a language.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek chrestomatheia, from chrestos (useful) + manthanein (to learn). These two parts of the word ultimately derive from Indo-European gher- (to like or want) which gave us yearn, charisma, greedy, exhort; and mendh- (to learn) that resulted in the terms mathematics and polymath. Earliest documented use: 1832.

USAGE:

Joseph Rago; Ted Cruz Likes Being Hated; The Wall Street Journal (New York); Jan 23, 2016.



Joseph Rago; Ted Cruz Likes Being Hated; The Wall Street Journal (New York); Jan 23, 2016.

"In a word, they think [Ted Cruz] is a supremely self-absorbed show pony. Perhaps relevant: The Ted Cruz 2016 pocket Constitution that his volunteers distribute features a Ted Cruz introduction and a Ted Cruz chrestomathy before the document's text."

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Sit down and put down everything that comes into your head and then you're a writer. But an author is one who can judge his own stuff's worth, without pity, and destroy most of it. -Colette, author (28 Jan 1873-1954)





