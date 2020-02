A.Word.A.Day

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: One who loves to read books; a bookworm.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Greek biblio- (book) + -phage (one who eats).

USAGE:

“An author and publisher himself, [Karl] Lagerfeld was a bibliophile of epic appetite. (Practically a bibliophage, he is said to have torn the pages out of thick paperbacks as he read them.) He bought French books, English books, books of poetry, signed books, first editions, monographs, everything he could find.”Lauren Collins; The Lagerfeld Economy; The New Yorker; Dec 2, 2019.Also see, “ I Am the “Book Murderer”, But I Tear Them Apart Out of Love. Bibliophage or biblioclast ? You decide.