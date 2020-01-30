

feuilleton PRONUNCIATION: [the final syllable is nasal] (FOI-i-ton)

MEANING: noun:

1. The part of a European newspaper devoted to light literature, criticism, and the like; also something printed in this section.

2. A novel published in installments.

3. A short literary piece

ETYMOLOGY: From French, from feuillet (sheet of paper), diminutive of feuille (leaf), from Old French foille, from Latin folium (leaf). Ultimately from the Indo-European root bhel- (to thrive or bloom), which also gave us flower, bleed, bless, foliage, blossom, and blade. Earliest documented use: 1845.

USAGE: “Finally, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung offers tongue-in-cheek reading of the situation on the front page of its feuilleton section, saying, ‘Germany is a world champion -- at least in exporting goods. We even offer up our students to study abroad, especially when they are talented.’”

Germans Stew Over Joblessness; Der Spiegel (Hamburg, Germany); Mar 15,



2005. “He’s to run my next as a feuilleton. This -- this venture is to be rather more serious in tone than any that he’s done hitherto.”

Joseph Conrad and Ford Madox Ford; The Inheritors; William Heinemann; 1901.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The power to command frequently causes failure to think. -Barbara Tuchman, author and historian (30 Jan 1912-1989)





