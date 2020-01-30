|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jan 30, 2020This week’s theme
Words about books
This week’s words
chrestomathy
biblioclast
feuilleton
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
feuilleton
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The part of a European newspaper devoted to light literature, criticism, and the like; also something printed in this section.
2. A novel published in installments.
3. A short literary piece
ETYMOLOGY:
From French, from feuillet (sheet of paper), diminutive of feuille (leaf), from Old French foille, from Latin folium (leaf). Ultimately from the Indo-European root bhel- (to thrive or bloom), which also gave us flower, bleed, bless, foliage, blossom, and blade. Earliest documented use: 1845.
USAGE:
“Finally, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung offers tongue-in-cheek reading of the situation on the front page of its feuilleton section, saying, ‘Germany is a world champion -- at least in exporting goods. We even offer up our students to study abroad, especially when they are talented.’”
Germans Stew Over Joblessness; Der Spiegel (Hamburg, Germany); Mar 15,
2005. “He’s to run my next as a feuilleton. This -- this venture is to be rather more serious in tone than any that he’s done hitherto.”
Joseph Conrad and Ford Madox Ford; The Inheritors; William Heinemann; 1901.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The power to command frequently causes failure to think. -Barbara Tuchman, author and historian (30 Jan 1912-1989)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith