

Jun 10, 2026 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

tresayle

pauciloquy

recumbentibus



Dempsey and Firpo, 1924 Art: George Bellows

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recumbentibus PRONUNCIATION: (ri-kuhm-BEN-ti-buhs)

MEANING: noun: A knockdown blow.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin recumbere (recline, lie down again), from re- (back) + cumbere (to lie down), which also gave us incumbent, procumbent , and superincumbent . Earliest documented use: 1425.

USAGE: “Thor went among them with incalescent eagerness, smashing their guidance systems with his bare fingers, delivering one massive recumbentibus after another, making shards of the casings.”

Eoin Colfer; And Another Thing...; Hyperion; 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Everybody needs his memories. They keep the wolf of insignificance from the door. -Saul Bellow, writer, Nobel laureate (10 Jun 1915-2005)





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