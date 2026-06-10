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Jun 10, 2026
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
tresayle
pauciloquy
recumbentibus
recumbentibus
Dempsey and Firpo, 1924
Art: George Bellows

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recumbentibus

PRONUNCIATION:
(ri-kuhm-BEN-ti-buhs)

MEANING:
noun: A knockdown blow.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin recumbere (recline, lie down again), from re- (back) + cumbere (to lie down), which also gave us incumbent, procumbent, and superincumbent. Earliest documented use: 1425.

USAGE:
“Thor went among them with incalescent eagerness, smashing their guidance systems with his bare fingers, delivering one massive recumbentibus after another, making shards of the casings.”
Eoin Colfer; And Another Thing...; Hyperion; 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Everybody needs his memories. They keep the wolf of insignificance from the door. -Saul Bellow, writer, Nobel laureate (10 Jun 1915-2005)

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